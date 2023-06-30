Nordea Investment Management AB Decreases Stock Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 707,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,224 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB owned about 0.20% of Estée Lauder Companies worth $174,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $192.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.05 and a 12 month high of $284.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $234.54.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 87.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.