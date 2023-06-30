Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Calton & Associates Inc. lowered its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,844 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,033 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 12,294 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 14,824 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 5,976 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Insider Transactions at Cisco Systems

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 5,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $254,144.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 259,893 shares in the company, valued at $12,763,345.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.52.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.