Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Position Lessened by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,740,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 21,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 8,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period.

VCSH stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200-day moving average is $75.93. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $73.26 and a twelve month high of $77.43.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1952 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

