Herold Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PM. Advisor OS LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 12,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 54,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $5,484,250,000. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $97.70 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.03. The company has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.88%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

