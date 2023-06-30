TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 320 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 9.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Philip Morris International by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $97.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $151.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.03.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

