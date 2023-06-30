Xponance Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 165,260 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,872 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $4,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMB. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new position in Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Motco boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 306.2% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Williams Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.71% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Friday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup upgraded Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.42.

Shares of WMB opened at $32.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.93 and a 200-day moving average of $30.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.16. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.80 and a twelve month high of $35.79.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 22.53% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Williams Companies news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.64, for a total transaction of $440,848.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,615,694.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 7,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $223,014.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 241,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,482,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,776 shares of company stock valued at $894,070. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

