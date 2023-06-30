Brookstone Capital Management Increases Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 408,529 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,872 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $14,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 84,503.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,325,830 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $311,053,000 after purchasing an additional 8,315,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,374,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,675,950,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,684 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,159,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $155,410,000 after buying an additional 1,597,800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth approximately $38,288,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,974,220 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $447,357,000 after buying an additional 1,155,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.80 and its 200-day moving average is $34.63. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.14 and a 1 year high of $42.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $35.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.32 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently -50.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

