Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Holdings Trimmed by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,100 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 2,283 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Netflix were worth $14,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Netflix by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,630 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. GS Investments Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 120 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,180 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 1.5% in the first quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,217 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Netflix from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. UBS Group upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $350.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Netflix from $388.00 to $485.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $374.39.

Netflix Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $428.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.70 and a twelve month high of $448.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $376.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $343.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 13.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total transaction of $8,513,020.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,748.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 26,278 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.96, for a total value of $8,513,020.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 62,699 shares of company stock valued at $22,689,580. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

