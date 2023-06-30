Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Sells 490 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,025 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 490 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Veeva Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 964.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Veeva Systems by 143.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Veeva Systems by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 190 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total value of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total value of $620,969.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,333 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,046 over the last 90 days. 10.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $195.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.24 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $182.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.14. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.02 and a 12 month high of $232.26.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $526.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VEEV has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut Veeva Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their target price on Veeva Systems from $190.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Veeva Systems from $218.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.09.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

