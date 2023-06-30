Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,209 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, SpectralCast reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $221.60.

Boeing Trading Up 0.5 %

BA stock opened at $211.83 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $120.99 and a 52 week high of $223.91. The company has a market capitalization of $127.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.73.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $17.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.75) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total value of $84,196.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

