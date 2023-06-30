Calton & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 88.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,158 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,908 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 89.9% during the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 14,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 7,087 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $230,000. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 120,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,441,000 after buying an additional 5,434 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 777.5% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of SCHX opened at $51.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.05. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $41.20 and a twelve month high of $52.59.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.