8,613 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Ulysses Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 25.0% during the third quarter. Ulysses Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $209,000. 72.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.71.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of WFC stock opened at $42.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $40.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.88. The company has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $20.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.06 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 5th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

