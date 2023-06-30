Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Takes $360,000 Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EL. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 116 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 614.3% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.81% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of EL opened at $192.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $202.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.97, a P/E/G ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.02. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.05 and a 1-year high of $284.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, insider Hudis Jane Hertzmark sold 9,869 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.95, for a total transaction of $1,973,306.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,280,629.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on EL shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $315.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $235.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $300.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.29.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

