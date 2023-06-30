TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 926 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 25.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 926 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 5,635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

TIP stock opened at $107.16 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $104.63 and a one year high of $118.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $108.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.42.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

