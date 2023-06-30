iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) Shares Sold by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 68.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,004 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 12,391 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,396,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 47.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DVY stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $128.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $111.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.8164 dividend. This represents a $3.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

