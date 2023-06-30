Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Sells 52 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,048,356 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,970,439,000 after buying an additional 60,752 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,641,033 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $738,327,000 after buying an additional 17,419 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter worth $824,128,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,607,688 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $514,463,000 after buying an additional 48,088 shares during the period. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,319,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $422,854,000 after buying an additional 228,913 shares during the period. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $424.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $413.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $370.26 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12-month low of $258.79 and a 12-month high of $389.06. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $368.87 and a 200-day moving average of $338.54.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.94% and a net margin of 11.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

