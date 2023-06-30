TrueWealth Advisors LLC Sells 81 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDNS. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 39.5% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,528 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 4,962 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 188.9% during the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 7,072 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,624 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 60.6% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% during the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDNS stock opened at $228.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $219.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.76. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.02, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.06. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.76 and a twelve month high of $242.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 33.80% and a net margin of 23.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total transaction of $2,302,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 108,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total value of $9,119,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 11,000 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.28, for a total value of $2,302,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,230.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 215,161 shares of company stock valued at $45,379,197. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CDNS has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.80.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

