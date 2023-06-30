Calton & Associates Inc. Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 45.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,327 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,119 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 8.0% in the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 238,221 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $28,844,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $2,690,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in Boeing by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 8,093 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Boeing by 10.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,297 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Boeing by 7.6% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 3,844 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Boeing

In other Boeing news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,511,109.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA opened at $211.83 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $205.73. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.99 and a fifty-two week high of $223.91. The stock has a market cap of $127.43 billion, a PE ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($2.75) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.95 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on BA. SpectralCast reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.60.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

