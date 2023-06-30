Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $239,000 in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,577 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 969.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,835,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $807,130,000 after acquiring an additional 9,822,344 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 125.6% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,159,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $235,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758,542 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 8,387.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,628,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609,436 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,989,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $446,154,000 after buying an additional 1,109,984 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 261.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,480,732 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,300,000 after buying an additional 1,070,505 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $107.26 on Friday. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $69.49 and a 1-year high of $110.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.33. The company has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

