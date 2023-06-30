Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $306,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Posted by on Jun 30th, 2023

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUALFree Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

