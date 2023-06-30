Herold Advisors Inc. Invests $306,000 in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

BATS QUAL opened at $133.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $127.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.67. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63. The company has a market capitalization of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

