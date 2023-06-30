Herold Advisors Inc. Acquires 430 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Herold Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.9% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 140,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,630,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,243,000 after acquiring an additional 116,654 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 80.2% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 43,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 19,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cascade Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. 58.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Altria Group from $49.50 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.86.

Altria Group Stock Performance

NYSE:MO opened at $44.98 on Friday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.35 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The firm has a market cap of $80.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.30 and its 200 day moving average is $45.70.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 245.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 120.90%.

Altria Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Articles

