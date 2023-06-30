Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,725 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $5,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,861,994 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $10,001,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,995 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,989,713 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,802,998,000 after acquiring an additional 928,929 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 27,222,300 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,112,247,000 after acquiring an additional 423,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Medtronic by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,374,686 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,564,508,000 after acquiring an additional 4,816,172 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Medtronic by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,599,068 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,290,080,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,370 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of MDT opened at $86.77 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $75.76 and a 52-week high of $95.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $87.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.07. The stock has a market cap of $115.44 billion, a PE ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Medtronic Increases Dividend

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The medical technology company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.25 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $100.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.53.

Medtronic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.