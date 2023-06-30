First Hawaiian Bank Purchases 7,875 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 96.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,073 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,875 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. My Personal CFO LLC boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,900.0% in the fourth quarter. My Personal CFO LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 5,000.0% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 510 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 68.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMD shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.06.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

AMD stock opened at $111.24 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $179.14 billion, a PE ratio of 483.65, a P/E/G ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $107.56 and a 200-day moving average of $89.74. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $132.83.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 1.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,100,098.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares in the company, valued at $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.85, for a total transaction of $1,185,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,100,098.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 291,973 shares of company stock valued at $33,708,784. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

