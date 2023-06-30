Founders Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Founders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,370 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Wolfe Research lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday. Macquarie lowered Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.1 %

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $88.95 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $162.54 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.79.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

