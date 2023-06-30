AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 15.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 288,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,335 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $46,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% in the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Stock Up 0.5 %

ABBV stock opened at $133.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $142.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.26. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.58.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 139.95%.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other AbbVie news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,151 shares of company stock worth $5,187,783. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.