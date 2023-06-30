Xponance Inc. Buys 3,077 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,072 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,077 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up 1.4% of Xponance Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $96,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. MJP Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 2,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 9,262 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 1,917 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $906,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 12,804 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,051,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at $2,782,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $627.00 to $564.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $592.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of UNH opened at $476.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $483.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.86. The stock has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.68 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 19th were given a $1.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group



UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

