MJP Associates Inc. ADV Purchases 79 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,722 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.8% during the first quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 2,581 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $476.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $445.68 and a 1-year high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $443.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $483.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $490.86.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th were paid a dividend of $1.88 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $7.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total transaction of $3,002,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,684 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.46, for a total transaction of $822,566.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,237,390.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,852 shares of company stock worth $4,313,962 over the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $595.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $630.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $592.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Monday, April 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $591.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $580.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.68.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Articles

