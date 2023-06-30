Core Alternative Capital Sells 1,576 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Core Alternative Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,209 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,576 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.5% of Core Alternative Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Core Alternative Capital’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $19,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 82,969,869 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,903,103,000 after buying an additional 851,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,858,436 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,921,651,000 after purchasing an additional 247,997 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,635,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,289,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,192 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 100,076.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,823,820 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,268,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,812,017 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,499,294 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,566,516,000 after purchasing an additional 414,032 shares during the period. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

UNH opened at $476.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $483.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $490.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $445.68 and a 12-month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.24 by $0.02. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm had revenue of $91.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 24.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 19th were issued a dividend of $1.88 per share. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.39%.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.58, for a total value of $488,456.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,764.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 6,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.49, for a total value of $3,002,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,199,084.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,852 shares of company stock valued at $4,313,962. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. SVB Securities reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $596.00 to $562.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $592.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

See Also

