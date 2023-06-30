PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,580,740 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 198,382 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo comprises about 1.0% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $288,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 5.4% during the first quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 37,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% during the first quarter. Avity Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,005,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 18.1% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 1,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,099,000. Finally, Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% in the first quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PEP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $183.88 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $253.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.54.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

