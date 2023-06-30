Tiaa Fsb Has $13.75 Million Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Tiaa Fsb increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 2,541.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,272 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb owned approximately 0.05% of Tractor Supply worth $13,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 1,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $333,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,886 shares in the company, valued at $2,471,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Jonathan S. Estep sold 12,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.20, for a total value of $2,731,138.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,803,266.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,482 shares of company stock worth $6,946,435 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $217.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $225.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $181.40 and a 1 year high of $251.17.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 55.53%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tractor Supply will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is 42.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on TSCO. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $256.00 to $264.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $251.15.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

See Also

