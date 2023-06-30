UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Trading Down 4.7% on Disappointing Earnings

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $159.15 and last traded at $159.16. Approximately 13,183 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 70,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $167.06.

The textile maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $576.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.19 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio is 22.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UniFirst

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UNF. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on UniFirst from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on UniFirst in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 522,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $91,994,000 after acquiring an additional 24,811 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 37.8% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,757,000 after buying an additional 5,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 548,747 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $96,706,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UniFirst by 4.6% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the first quarter valued at $931,000. 77.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $168.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 0.89.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

