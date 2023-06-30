Connecticut Wealth Management LLC Has $650,000 Stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,952 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $674,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 88.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,238 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $807,000 after buying an additional 5,278 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 235.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,070 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

HIG stock opened at $71.33 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $60.17 and a one year high of $79.44. The stock has a market cap of $22.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $70.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 29.26%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

