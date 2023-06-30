Tiaa Fsb Grows Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Tiaa Fsb grew its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 53.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,184 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,519 shares during the quarter. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $42,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rise Advisors LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 10.3% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 795 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 3.6% in the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 2,172 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 2.7% in the first quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,148 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.1% during the first quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on META shares. TheStreet raised Meta Platforms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Meta Platforms from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Edward Jones raised Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $251.93.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $281.53 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $255.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $289.79. The stock has a market cap of $721.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The social networking company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.68. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.27% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $28.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total value of $203,604.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares in the company, valued at $9,722,796. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.81, for a total transaction of $501,756.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,967.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.00, for a total transaction of $203,604.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,722,796. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,407 shares of company stock worth $9,365,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

