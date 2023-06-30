4,514 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS) Acquired by TrueWealth Advisors LLC

TrueWealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFAS. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000.

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAS stock opened at $54.62 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $46.11 and a 1 year high of $58.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $52.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.97. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.97.

About Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (DFAS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in small-cap US companies, selected using multiple factors and weighted by market capitalization. DFAS was launched on Dec 15, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

