TrueWealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

TrueWealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 80.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,720 shares during the period. TrueWealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 789.1% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 9,741.7% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 156.0% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Stock Performance

LEGR opened at $37.95 on Friday. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 52-week low of $29.54 and a 52-week high of $39.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.65 million, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.12.

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th will be paid a $0.4796 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. This is a boost from First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.