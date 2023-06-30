Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM) Holdings Raised by FCF Advisors LLC

FCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report) by 15.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,660 shares during the period. FCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sylvamo were worth $590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 5.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Sylvamo during the 1st quarter worth about $4,857,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sylvamo by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 10,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sylvamo in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sylvamo by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 26,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Price Performance

Shares of SLVM opened at $39.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.91. Sylvamo Co. has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $57.38.

Sylvamo Announces Dividend

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $959.00 million for the quarter. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 80.23%. As a group, research analysts expect that Sylvamo Co. will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Sylvamo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.09%.

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet, cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLVM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.