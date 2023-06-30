Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Position Lowered by Ballast Inc.

Ballast Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,264 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the quarter. Ballast Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 103,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $51.21 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Articles

