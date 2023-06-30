Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Position Increased by Herold Advisors Inc.

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. Asset Management Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,881,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 47.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 17,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. 78.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $58.52 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $77.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $52.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 956,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $56,209,062.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 218,286,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,824,354,376.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,469,323 shares of company stock valued at $376,269,362 in the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

