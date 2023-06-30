Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Shares Acquired by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YUMC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Yum China by 788.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,628,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,757,971 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $294,441,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,104,000. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new position in Yum China in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,278,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Yum China in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,147,000. 75.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yum China Stock Performance

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $56.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.77. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $38.58 and a one year high of $64.70. The firm has a market cap of $23.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Dividend Announcement

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.26. Yum China had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

YUMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum China in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded shares of Yum China from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Yum China from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Yum China news, CEO Joey Wat sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total value of $173,432.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 256,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,901,422.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter A. Bassi sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $1,066,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,820,253.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,156,316 shares of company stock worth $72,025,389 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Yum China Profile

(Free Report)

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

