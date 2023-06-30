iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by RTD Financial Advisors Inc.

RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 153,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 9.7% of RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. RTD Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $62,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $440.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $328.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $445.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $423.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $408.47.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.