Herold Advisors Inc. Buys 992 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Herold Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,902 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Herold Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.7 %

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $130,626.35. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $51.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $208.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.01. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

