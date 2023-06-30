Harbour Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 512 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,467 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Shell by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 18,051 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,248,178 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,084,000 after buying an additional 61,737 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Shell by 2.7% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 10,737 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in Shell by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 421,491 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $24,004,000 after buying an additional 92,431 shares during the period. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter worth about $2,642,000. 8.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SHEL opened at $59.85 on Friday. Shell plc has a twelve month low of $44.90 and a twelve month high of $62.75. The firm has a market cap of $208.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.71 and a 200 day moving average of $59.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The energy company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.48. Shell had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $89.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.07%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Shell from $75.00 to $67.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,525.14.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

