Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,100 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 55.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.35% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Performance

NYSE:DAL opened at $46.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $47.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.52.

Delta Air Lines Cuts Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.23) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th.

Insider Activity at Delta Air Lines

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $277,229.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Delta Air Lines news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 15,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at $3,977,155.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $503,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America lifted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.32.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Featured Articles

