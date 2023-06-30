FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Bought by Harbour Capital Advisors LLC

Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,370 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in FREYR Battery were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Sandia Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 2,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arena Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.95% of the company’s stock.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley upgraded FREYR Battery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

FREYR Battery Stock Performance

NYSE FREY opened at $9.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.27. FREYR Battery has a twelve month low of $6.20 and a twelve month high of $16.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 8.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. On average, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Free Report)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for energy storage system, electric mobility, marine, and aviation applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. FREYR Battery was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FREY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.