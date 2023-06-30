Integral Investment Advisors Inc. Has $228,000 Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 13.2% during the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 193,215 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $57,022,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 2.4% during the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,661 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,376,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 5.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC now owns 12,832 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the first quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 16,432 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 69.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,090,950.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Home Depot Trading Up 0.5 %

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Home Depot from $352.00 to $318.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $337.00 to $349.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $323.43.

HD opened at $307.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $265.61 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $295.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $303.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.94%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

