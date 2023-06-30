The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Holdings Cut by Calton & Associates Inc.

Calton & Associates Inc. decreased its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,310 shares during the quarter. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALL. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 314.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 302,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,479,000 after buying an additional 229,266 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 5.6% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 11,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 61.2% in the first quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 3,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 34,553 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Allstate in the first quarter worth about $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Allstate alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Allstate from $149.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Allstate from $138.00 to $132.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Allstate from $150.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TheStreet lowered Allstate from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Allstate from $122.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.38.

Allstate Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of ALL opened at $109.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.30, a PEG ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $103.20 and a one year high of $142.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.60.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.94) by $0.64. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $13.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Allstate’s payout ratio is -40.14%.

Allstate Profile

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.