Calton & Associates Inc. Takes $214,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP)

Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:SPGP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGP. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $3,243,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,370,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 73,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,271,000 after buying an additional 13,570 shares during the period. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,766,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Stock Performance
NYSEARCA SPGP opened at $90.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.00. Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF has a one year low of $73.71 and a one year high of $93.30.
Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 GARP ETF (SPGP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of S&P 500 stocks selected by growth, quality and value traits, and weighted by growth. SPGP was launched on Jun 16, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.
