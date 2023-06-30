Park Avenue Securities LLC Trims Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Park Avenue Securities LLC decreased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $4,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,246 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,261,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Gilead Sciences stock opened at $76.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $94.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.39. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.27 and a 52-week high of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 20.65%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.72%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

