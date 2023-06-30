Calton & Associates Inc. Sells 5,934 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Calton & Associates Inc. lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 77.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,686 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $244,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000.

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $148.33 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $155.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $143.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

