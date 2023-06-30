Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Trading Up 2.8 %

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 1,288 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.97, for a total transaction of $300,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,542 shares of the company's stock, valued at $592,209.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vasant M. Prabhu sold 13,343 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.26, for a total transaction of $3,125,731.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,250,437.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 116,277 shares of company stock valued at $27,018,374. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $234.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

