Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Avity Investment Management Inc.

Avity Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,942 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,389 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.1% of Avity Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Avity Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $42,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Visa by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 16,806 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,789,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 27,227 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,139,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,258 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have recently weighed in on V. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $263.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.08.
Insider Activity at Visa
Visa Trading Up 2.8 %
Shares of V opened at $234.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $174.60 and a 12-month high of $235.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $228.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $438.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.97.
Visa (NYSE:V – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Visa had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.
Visa Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.06%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visa
- Is it Time To Ring The Register On Paychex?
- Micron Technology: A Reversal Is Imminent
- Can Topgolf Callaway Brands Crawl Out of the Bunker and Rally?
- McCormick Rebound Imminent: Executive Transition Complete
- 3 Reasons Boston Beer Stock Could Finally Hop Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.